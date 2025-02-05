3,267 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $430,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 8,431.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Stride by 20,248.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Stride by 24.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $140.41.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

