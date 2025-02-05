JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $268.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $172.62 and a 1-year high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

