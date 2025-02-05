AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $189.97 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.