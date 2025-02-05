JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 579,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after acquiring an additional 32,261 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $268.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $754.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $270.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

