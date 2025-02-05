Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.46.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $467.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

