Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,492 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 47,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USNA stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

