Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $596,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $537.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $543.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.05 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $648.71.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

