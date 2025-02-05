JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM opened at $268.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $172.62 and a 1-year high of $270.82. The company has a market capitalization of $754.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

