Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $268.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $172.62 and a 52 week high of $270.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average of $228.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

