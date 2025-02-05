Rapid7 (RPD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $212.23 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rapid7 Trading Up 0.7 %

RPD opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

