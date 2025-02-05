Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform” Rating

Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $187.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.22. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,880,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.