Summit Materials (SUM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $1.00 billion for the quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

SUM stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Materials

In other news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

