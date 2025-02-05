Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.82.

Shares of TRNO opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

