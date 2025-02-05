Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Truist Financial

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.51. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 42,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Triumph Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

