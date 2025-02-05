StandardAero (SARO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect StandardAero to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

StandardAero Stock Performance

StandardAero stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77. StandardAero has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded StandardAero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.