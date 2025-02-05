Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 15,064 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $338,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,047,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,067.08. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 25,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $515,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,905,993.64. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 128,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

