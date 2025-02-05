R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,290 Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zynex by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 66.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 118,615 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 72.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex Price Performance

Zynex stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZYXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZYXI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,236.12. This represents a 27.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $288,860. 52.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynex Profile

(Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.