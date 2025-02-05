Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $181,000 Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 73.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 642.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $163.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.43. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

