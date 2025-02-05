DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3,969.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.