DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.53% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPIX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. McCarthy & Cox raised its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 241,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 237,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $434.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $50.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

