DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

