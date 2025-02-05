Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Varonis Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 226.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,096,912.60. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRNS opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

