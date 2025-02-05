DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 65,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 95,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the period. OFC Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

