DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.