DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $410.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

