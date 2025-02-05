DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.19% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.