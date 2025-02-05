DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 18,492 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

