DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 839 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 142,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $70.48 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

