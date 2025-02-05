DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.8 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

