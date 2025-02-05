Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.