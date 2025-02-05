DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,601 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,063,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,892 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,404,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 883,624 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,067.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 627,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,473,000 after purchasing an additional 616,517 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

