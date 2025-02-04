Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

