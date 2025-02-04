China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

