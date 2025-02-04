Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,361 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after purchasing an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,042.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 948,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $163,573,000 after purchasing an additional 865,238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,136.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 986.0% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 806.0% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $217.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

