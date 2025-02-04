Caprock Group LLC Acquires 670 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

