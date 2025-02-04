Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,590 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 191,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Kenvue stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

