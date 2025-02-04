Flagstone Financial Management Has $771,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Flagstone Financial Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.3% of Flagstone Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,801,457,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after purchasing an additional 146,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,422,538,000 after purchasing an additional 949,875 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $115.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

