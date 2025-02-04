Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagstone Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 7,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,970,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 46,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 42,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

