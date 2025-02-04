400 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 85,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

