Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $365.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.