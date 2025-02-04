Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 473.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,147,540,000 after purchasing an additional 647,926 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after buying an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in FedEx by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,043,000 after purchasing an additional 226,608 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2,163.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 183,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $49,445,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

FedEx Trading Down 6.6 %

FedEx stock opened at $247.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.02. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

