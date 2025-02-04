Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $365.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.12.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

