Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 490 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 18.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $1,395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 52.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in DexCom by 7.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

DexCom stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

