4J Wealth Management LLC Has $19.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.42 and a 200-day moving average of $579.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $492.59 and a twelve month high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

