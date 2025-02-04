Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 12,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $217.73 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.87%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

