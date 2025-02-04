Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,042.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 948,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $163,573,000 after buying an additional 865,238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,136.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 78,686 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 986.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 806.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 32,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $217.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day moving average is $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 191.87%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

