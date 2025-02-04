Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average of $156.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

