Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

