Caprock Group LLC Sells 10,532 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Honda Motor by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Honda Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.58. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

