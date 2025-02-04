Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $146.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.47.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

CROX stock opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after purchasing an additional 406,287 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after acquiring an additional 577,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,467,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 192,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,052,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Crocs by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 184,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

